Occupied canals, lakes in Dhaka to be recovered: Tazul

DHAKA, Sept 14, 2019 (BSS)-Many canals and lakes in the capital Dhaka

fell prey to illegal grabbers and pollution, and these illegally occupied water bodies would be revived to make them fit for plying of lighter water vessels.

This was stated by LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam today at the “Bill Collection Award” giving ceremony arranged by the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) at a city hotel.

“Many canals and lakes in Dhaka city have been occupied and polluted due to various reasons. These canals and lakes will be retrieved from the illegal occupants,” he said.

The minister said the water bodies, after recovering from illegal occupation, would be re-excavated to turn those into water channels to introduce water transportation there likewise the Hatirjheel.

On the occasion, managing directors of top 10 banks were given the awards for collecting maximum bills in 2018-19 fiscal year.

Local Government Division Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed addressed the function as the special guest with Dhaka WASA Managing Director Taksim A Khan in the chair.