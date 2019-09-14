Govt. working for infrastructural development in rural areas: Shahriar

RAJSHAHI, Sept 14, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Foreign Affairs
Shahriar Alam, MP, here today said the present government under the dynamic
leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly for
infrastructural development in the rural areas.
“The grassroots people are enjoying facilities of many of the development
schemes implemented in every nook and corner of rural areas and social change
has become visible everywhere in the rural areas due to the massive
infrastructural development,” he said while addressing two separate public
meetings to mark the occasion of inaugurating two newly constructed
buildings.
Department of Public Works constructed a fire service and civil defense
station building at a cost of Taka 45 lakh while Local Government Engineering
Department constructed a five-storied Muktijoddha Complex Building at a cost
of around Taka 2.12 crore in Bagha Upazila.
Shahriar Alam said the present government has been implementing various
projects to improve living and livelihood condition of people.
He said Bangladesh witnesses real development when Awami League comes to
power.
Bagha Upazila Chairman Layeb Uddin Lavlu, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shaheen
Reja, Deputy Director of Fire Service and Civil Defense Nurul Islam and
Executive Engineer of Public Works Department Masud Rana also spoke on the
occasion.