Govt. working for infrastructural development in rural areas: Shahriar

RAJSHAHI, Sept 14, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Foreign Affairs

Shahriar Alam, MP, here today said the present government under the dynamic

leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly for

infrastructural development in the rural areas.

“The grassroots people are enjoying facilities of many of the development

schemes implemented in every nook and corner of rural areas and social change

has become visible everywhere in the rural areas due to the massive

infrastructural development,” he said while addressing two separate public

meetings to mark the occasion of inaugurating two newly constructed

buildings.

Department of Public Works constructed a fire service and civil defense

station building at a cost of Taka 45 lakh while Local Government Engineering

Department constructed a five-storied Muktijoddha Complex Building at a cost

of around Taka 2.12 crore in Bagha Upazila.

Shahriar Alam said the present government has been implementing various

projects to improve living and livelihood condition of people.

He said Bangladesh witnesses real development when Awami League comes to

power.

Bagha Upazila Chairman Layeb Uddin Lavlu, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shaheen

Reja, Deputy Director of Fire Service and Civil Defense Nurul Islam and

Executive Engineer of Public Works Department Masud Rana also spoke on the

occasion.