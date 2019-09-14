‘Ninth Wage Board’ gazette published

DHAKA, Sept 14, 2019 (BSS) -The government has published in form of a gazette the “Ninth Wage Board Award” for journalists and workers of newspapers and news agencies.

The Ministry of Information published the gazette dated September 12 on its website which will come into effect from the date of publication.

The government on January 29 in 2018 formed a 13-member wage board headed by retired Appellate Division Judge Md Nizamul Huque. The board submitted its report to the government on October 28, 2018.