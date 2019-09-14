Fruit fair begins in Khulna

KHULNA, Sept 14, 2019 (BSS) – Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Fultala upazila office in the district launched a programme of “Fruit Fair 2019” on Friday aiming to create mass awareness among the people for planting saplings of trees.

Narayan Chandra Chanda, MP, addressed at the inaugural session of the fruit fair as the chief guest.

He opened the fair through planting sapling of a tree at Bejerdanga village at Fultola upazila in the district. Narayan urged the city dwellers to extend their whole-hearted support to make the programme a total success.

He laid emphasis on planting saplings of trees to supplements the efforts of the government for coping with adverse impacts of global climate change.

There are huge benefits of tree plantation, others speakers said tree plantation campaign should be geared up for ensuring food security alongside safeguarding environment.

Chaired by acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer Animesh Bishwas, the meeting was addressed, among others, Deputy Agriculture Officer Md. Mohosin and Upazila Agriculture Officer Rina Khatun.