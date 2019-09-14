Farmer electrocuted in Lalmonirhat

LALMONIRHAT, Sep 14, 2019 (BSS) – A farmer died after being electrocuted

at Vadai Nichpara village in Aditmari upazila of the district today.

The deceased was identified as Ukil Chandra, 46, hailed from the village.

Police said the man came to contact with a live wire at his paddy field at

the village yesterday evening. He was admitted to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital

where he succumbed to his injuries this morning.

Officer-in-Charge of Aditmari Thana Siful Islam (investigation) confirmed

the matter.