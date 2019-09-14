Successful entrepreneur Farah dreams of setting up fashion studio

DHAKA, Sept 08, 2019 (BSS) – Farah’s World, now a well-known online

clothe store among womenfolk in the country. Samia Farah, better known as

Shaon among friends and family, now sells dresses designed by her, in 11

countries. But her path was not that smooth as she had to pass through many

ups and downs to reach the present stage.

“Every child has an ambition for his or her future. Some wants to be a

doctor, some engineer and some wants to be a banker. But don’t know why, such

professions never used to attract me. I wanted to do something different,

like going out of the box, where I will be all in all,” said Farah.

As the first child of her parents, a big responsibility was riding on

her all along. She had to think about selecting a sure shot career for her

from the early age.

“I completed honors and masters in Economy. Joined an English medium

school in Dhanmandi area and was getting ready for government job. But out of

nowhere, I got married! My husband used to work in a multinational company

and like many other girls like me, I had to quit the job to concentrate on my

family,” Farah said.

“After sometimes, I again got a call from Standard Chartered Bank and I

was overjoyed to join such a prestigious company. Office was also very near

to my home. But when your fate goes against you, I just have to give in. I

became pregnant and again had to quit my job,” she added.

Farah said she was feeling so bad after quitting the latest job, but was

consoling herself by thinking about her child, adding, “But I went into

depression.”

At the time, my sister came to my rescue and gave me the idea about

designing dresses. Farah said she was fashion conscious from her early days

and used to design her dresses herself.

“I used to buy cloth from Chandni Chawk area and make dresses. I used to

hate to wear dresses similar to others. My dresses have to be unique. I

started sketching on my diary and used to collect ideas from fashion

magazines and newspapers. Suddenly I launch my business with my only deposit,

Taka five thousand,” Samia Farah further said.

She said the start was way better than she ever expected. All the

dresses designed by me, sold quickly, boosting her morale immensely.

Farah got herself admitted in Radiant Fashion Institute for her diploma.

But like her career in institutional arena, it came to a sudden stop and she

failed to complete the course.

“Like earlier occasion, my sister came to my rescue again. She opened me

a page on Facebook. With this, a whole new horizon opened for me. I used to

get many orders from home and abroad. But I was facing a new kind of problem

as well. Some of my relatives were taunting me, saying, why I have to do such

job when my husband is well established. But I was rigid on my stand, I have

to create my own identity,” she said.

Farah said she was doing just fine, while giving her family the first

priority. She opened a showroom just beneath her home. But suddenly, her life

took a sharp turn.

“My husband lost his job with huge debt on his shoulder. We were facing

family disputes and the things went bad to worst. We got separated. At first,

I tried for joining jobs. But later, I thought enough is enough. Why not

starting my business afresh! This time, I was more serious, more matured,

more professional,” Farah said.

She said her professionalism and after sells service gave her quick

success. Farah got huge response from her regular clients and this way she

was able to earn new ones.

“I never made any compromise regarding quality of cloth. I always gave

priority to after sells service. This way, my page ‘Farah’s World’ is a well-

known and dependable page for fashionistas. Now I am selling dresses in 11

countries through my page. But I don’t want to stop here. I want to establish

a fashion studio here. And I know, god willing, I will do it for sure,” a

proud Farah said.