Poultry birds rearing smiles marginalized women in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Sept 14, 2019 (BSS)- More than 10,000 poor and marginalized

women have driven out their poverty and hunger through rearing of poultry

birds specially chicken in the region including its vast Barind tract.

At present, the birds rearing is being adjudged as an effective means of

boosting the level of confidence of the grassroots women through making them

self-reliant, said Abdul Matin, Chairman of Panchandar Union Parishad, under

Tanore Upazila.

He said chicken rearing enterprise needs low investment cost and all the

family members can support to rear the birds easily. After the best uses of

these opportunities, the beneficiary women are gradually expanding the

farming.

Matin said various government and non-government entities concerned are

working for improving living and livelihood condition of the village-level

women through various income-generation activities including chicken rearing.

He said the community-level poultry farming has been playing pivotal role

towards meeting up the protein demands side by side with elevating socio-

economic condition.

Monwara Khatun, 43, wife of Farid Ali, who is a rickshaw-puller, is now at

the threshold of eradicating her long-lasting poverty through household-based

chicken rearing through modern method.

Khatun, mother of two daughters and a son and a resident of Maligachha

village under Godagari Upazila of the district, embarked on the mission of

achieving self reliance early 2015.

At the preliminary stage, she received training on chicken rearing along

with its proper feeding, vaccination and marketing by a group of Local

Service Providers LSPs).

In the current year, she earned Taka 2,500 after selling eggs and chicken.

She told BSS that both demand and market price of native chicken variety is

higher than that of others.

After becoming a part of her 25-member local cooperative society, Monwara

enjoys some extra privileges of poultry rearing and marketing.

Like her, many other households of the poverty- stricken community are

involved in the poultry rearing activities.

Murad Hossain, local community leader, said all the organized members are

very much optimistic about improving their living and livelihood condition

through the poultry rearing value chain.

The households have acquired knowledge on how to promote the community

business after the best uses of the local resources and services.

The LSPs have good collaboration and linkage with line departments and

private companies as they establish functional linkage with product based

traders, pickers and private companies.

Deputy Director of Department of Livestock Services Kolyan Kumar Fouzder

told BSS that many of the rural households have now become involved in

chicken rearing commercially through various GO-NGO level interventions which

is a good sign for eradicating rural poverty.

Various public institutions and agencies provide extension services to the

LSPs, who earn on an average Taka 1500 per month.

In practice, they disseminate different modern technology to the producers

through arranging community meeting within the working households.