Google will promote original reporting with algorithm change

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 14, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Original reporting will be

highlighted in Google’s search results, the company said as it announced

changes to its algorithm.

The world’s largest search engine has come under increasing criticism from

media outlets, mainly because of its algorithms — a set of instructions

followed by computers — that newspapers have often blamed for plumenting

online traffic and the industry’s decline.

Explaining some of the changes in a blog post, Google’s vice president of

news Richard Gingras said stories that were critically important and labor

intensive — requiring experienced investigative skills, for example — would

be promoted.

Articles that demonstrated “original, in-depth and investigative

reporting,” would be given the highest possible rating by reviewers, he wrote

on Thursday.

These reviewers — roughly 10,000 people whose feedback contributes to

Google’s algorithm — will also determine the publisher’s overall reputation

for original reporting, promoting outlets that have been awarded Pulitzer

Prizes, for example.

It remains to be seen how such changes will affect news outlets, especially

smaller online sites and local newspapers, who have borne the brunt of the

changing media landscape.

And as noted by the technology website TechCrunch, it is hard to define

exactly what original reporting is: many online outlets build on “scoops” or

exclusives with their own original information, a complexity an algorithm may

have a hard time picking through.

The Verge — another technology publication — wrote the emphasis on

originality could exacerbate an already frenetic online news cycle by making

it lucrative to get breaking news online even faster and without proper

verification.

The change comes as Google continues to face criticism for its impact on

the news media.

Many publishers say the tech giant’s algorithms — which remain a source of

mysterious frustration for anyone outside Google — reward clickbait, and

allow investigative and original stories to disappear online.