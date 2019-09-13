Burl maiden half-century steers Zimbabwe to 144-5

DHAKA, Sept 13, 2019 (BSS)-Ryan Burl struck his maiden half-century as Zimbabwe amassed 144-5 against Bangladesh in the Tri-nation T20 series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

Burl hit 32-ball 57 not out with five fours and four sixes, including smashing 30 runs off Shakib Al Hasan’s last over to help the side post a challenging total, which looked impossible after Bangladesh bowlers strangled them for runs.

Skipper Hamilton Masakadza helped the side to get off to a fluent start after his side was sent to bat first in a match that was delayed by 1.30 hours due to wet outfield and was reduced to 18-overs a side.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam who made his T20 debut broke through in his first ball of this format, dismissing Brendan Taylor for 6, with a delivery that carried extra bounce.

In doing so, Taijul who also made his ODI debut with a hat-trick, inscribed his name into the record book.

However Masakadza kept runs flowing but Bangladesh bowler got back with bang, taking four wickets in 14 runs including Masakadza to leave Zimbabwe at precarious 63-5.

Masakadza struck 34 off 26 with five fours and one six.

Ryan Burl and Tinotenda Mutumbodzi combined for an 81 off 51 in an undefeated sixth wicket stand to give Zimbabwe something to challenge Bangladesh.

Burl specially was at his ruthless best, taking Shakib Al Hasan in disdain in 16th over, which fetched them 30 runs. This was the highest run conceded by Shakib in his T20 career and he finally finished with 4-0-49-0, his worst bowling figure also.

Mutumbodzi was not out on 27 off 26 with a four and a six.

Taijul, Mosaddek, Saifuddin and Mustafizur took one wicket apiece for Bangladesh.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bowl first.