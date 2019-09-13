Taijul puts his name into record book again

DHAKA, Sept 13, 2019 (BSS)-Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam kept the trend of creating record on his debut in every format.

On Friday, he created a new milestone as he became the first Bangladeshi bowler to claim a wicket on his first ball on T20 debut against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Taijul, who became the 64th cricketer to represent Bangladesh in the shortest format of the game, dismissed Zimbabwean opener Brendan Taylor for 6 during the first ball of the second over of the opponent’s innings.

The 27-year old earlier had dream starts in both of his Test and ODI career as he claimed a five-wicket haul against West Indies in his Test debut in West Indies in 2014.

Taijul, who made his one-day international career debut against Zimbabwe, picked up a hat-trick in his debut match and became the first cricketer to achieve the feat on that time. Later, South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Sri Lankan duo – Wanidu Hasaranga and Shehan Madushanka also achieved the same landmark in their one-day international debut.

On Friday, after sending Zimbabwe to bat first, Bangladesh skipper Sakib al Hasan operated Taijul from the second over and he gave his team success straightway.

Taylor, who tried to make a slog sweep, was top-edged to Mahmudullah at short third man and it saw Taijul giving the first breakthrough for Bangladesh in the rain-curtailed 18-ocer par side contest.

With claiming his maiden wicket on his first ball, Taijul became only the 14th player in Twenty20 cricket to get a wicket on his first ball and first Bangladeshi to achieve it.

Earlier, Michael Kasprowicz, Ajit Agarkar, Alfonso Thomas, Shaun Tait, Rory Kleinveldt, Pragyan Ojha, Nadeem Ahmed, Paras Khadka, Aamer Yamin, Lockie Ferguson, Willie Gavera, Ajay Lalcheta and Lakshan Sandakan had achieved the feat for their respective sides in Twenty20s.

India’s Virat Kohli and England’s Joe Denly also got wickets on their first ball of Twenty20 internationals but these didn’t come in their debut matches.