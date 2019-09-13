DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test held

DHAKA, Sept 13, 2019 (BSS)- The “Ga” unit entry test for the first year admission for the 2019-20 academic session in the disciplines under the Faculty of Business Studies of Dhaka University (DU) was held here today.

The one and half hour test was held from 10am to 11:30 am at 56 centers where a total of 29,058 candidates vied against 1,250 seats under the unit, said a DU press release.

DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Pro-VC (Administration) Professor Dr Muhhamad Samad, business faculty dean Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam, among others, visited the examination halls.

‘This year, the admission test was held without any irregularities and we didn’t get any information of fraudulence,’ said DU Proctor Professor AKM Golam Rabbani.