Southern countries role stressed for int’l economic decision-making: Envoy

DHAKA, Sept 13, 2019 (BSS) – The Permanent Representative (PR) of

Bangladesh to the UN, Ambassador Masud Bin Momen, has stressed the importance

of the role of the Southern countries in the decision making process of

international economy.

“There must be a more central role for the South in the international

economic decision-making. It is important to recognize that to bolster South-

South Cooperation (SSC), a fundamental change in the global financial and

economic governance structure needs to be initiated,” Masud said.

He was speaking at the event to observe the United Nations Day for South-

South Cooperation, the 41st anniversary of the adoption of the Buenos Aires

Plan of Action, at the UNHQs on Thursday last, according to a press release

received here today.

Aiming to boost up SSC, Ambassador Masud also flagged some other points

such as delivering on ODA commitments, extending the financial support from

new regional & global banks, accelerating technology transfer, implementing

preferential trading rules of WTO and support from the reformed United

Nations Development System (UNDS) to SSC initiatives.

The PR reiterated Bangladesh’s proposal for establishing a Ministerial

Forum of Southern countries under the aegis of SSC which was proposed for the

first time at BAPA plus 40 Conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina by the

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh.

Ambassador Masud also referred to the South-South Centre on Knowledge and

Innovation which is going to be set up by Bangladesh.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, President of the High-level

Committee on SSC Adonia Ayebare, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner and Envoy

of the Secretary General on South-South Cooperation Jorge Chediek spoke at

this event.