Speaker pays tribute to former MP Abdur Rahim

DINAJPUR, Sept 13, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today paid tribute to freedom fighter and former lawmaker M Abdur Rahim by placing wreath at his grave here.

After placing floral wreath, she offered munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed soul, said an official release.

Justice Enayetur Rahim, elder son of Abdur Rahim, JS Whip Eqbalur Rahim, younger son of Abdur Rahim, Editor of the Bangladesh Protidin Nayeem Nizam, Managing Director of Ekattor TV Mozammel Babu, Abdur Rahim’s daughters — Dr Nadira Sultana and Nasima Sultana — and local Deputy Commissioner Mahmudul Alam, among others, were present on the occasion.