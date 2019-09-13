Locals offer munajat to check river erosion in Sundarganj

GAIBANDHA, Sept 13, 2019 (BSS) – The locals offered munajat on the bank of
the river Teesta at Putimari area under Sreepur union of Sundarganj upazila
in the district on Thursday to check the erosion by the river.
Local sources said the erosion by the river has taken serious turn at
Putimari and it adjoining areas in recent times.
Hundreds of homesteads including arable land have already been devoured by
the river.
Besides, the people who are living on the bank of the river are in threat
as their homesteads may be devoured by the river any time if the necessary
measures to check the erosion were not taken immediately.
Locals arranged munajat here seeking the kindness of Almighty Allah.
More than 600 people including 60 hajis participated in the munajat that
was conducted by Mowlana Samesh Uddin.
Executive engineer of BWDB Mokhlasur Rahman said a project proposal
involving TK 404 crore was sent to the Planning Commission Bangladesh in
proper channel.
After the approval of the project by the ECNEC, the river bank protection
work would start there without delay, he added.