Locals offer munajat to check river erosion in Sundarganj

GAIBANDHA, Sept 13, 2019 (BSS) – The locals offered munajat on the bank of

the river Teesta at Putimari area under Sreepur union of Sundarganj upazila

in the district on Thursday to check the erosion by the river.

Local sources said the erosion by the river has taken serious turn at

Putimari and it adjoining areas in recent times.

Hundreds of homesteads including arable land have already been devoured by

the river.

Besides, the people who are living on the bank of the river are in threat

as their homesteads may be devoured by the river any time if the necessary

measures to check the erosion were not taken immediately.

Locals arranged munajat here seeking the kindness of Almighty Allah.

More than 600 people including 60 hajis participated in the munajat that

was conducted by Mowlana Samesh Uddin.

Executive engineer of BWDB Mokhlasur Rahman said a project proposal

involving TK 404 crore was sent to the Planning Commission Bangladesh in

proper channel.

After the approval of the project by the ECNEC, the river bank protection

work would start there without delay, he added.