Light to moderate rain likely across the country

DHAKA, Sept 13, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today

predicted that rain may occur at many parts of the country in the next 24

hours commencing at 9 am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty

wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Barishal and Chattogram

divisions; at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at

a few places over Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to

heavy falls at some places over the country,” said a Met office bulletin

issued this morning.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may rise slightly

over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 35.5 degrees Celsius in

Srimangal of Maulvibazar district and Ishurdi of Pabna, while today’s minimum

temperature was 23 degree Celsius in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar.

The sun sets at 6:05 pm today and rises at 5:44 am tomorrow in the

capital.