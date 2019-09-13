Light to moderate rain likely across the country

DHAKA, Sept 13, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today
predicted that rain may occur at many parts of the country in the next 24
hours commencing at 9 am today.
“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty
wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Barishal and Chattogram
divisions; at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at
a few places over Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to
heavy falls at some places over the country,” said a Met office bulletin
issued this morning.
Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may rise slightly
over the country, the bulletin said.
The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 35.5 degrees Celsius in
Srimangal of Maulvibazar district and Ishurdi of Pabna, while today’s minimum
temperature was 23 degree Celsius in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar.
The sun sets at 6:05 pm today and rises at 5:44 am tomorrow in the
capital.