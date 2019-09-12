JS fourth session prorogued

SANGSAD BHABAN, Sept 12, 2019 (BSS) – The fourth session of the 11th Parliament was prorogued today.

This very short session in its four working days saw passing of one bill and five bills were placed.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury read out the prorogation order of the President of the fourth session of the 11th Parliament at 9.26 pm.

Prior to reading out the prorogation order, the Speaker thanked all lawmakers belonging to both treasury and opposition benches for reaching consensus in the House in upholding parliamentary democratic practices.

As the parliament remains active, democracy is sustained here and the country’s development is accelerated, she said.

Dr Shirin congratulated the lawmakers for taking part in the budget discussions alongside raising questions and call attention notices.

The session began on September 8.

The session got 158 notices under the Section 71 of the Rules of Procedure. Of those, 3 notices were accepted and were discussed in the House.

Besides, 30 notices were discussed for two minutes under the Section 71 (A) of the Rules of Procedure.

A total of 70 questions were received for the Prime Minister, of which she responded to 18 questions along with supplementary ones.

The session received a total of 1,553 questions for different ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers, and they replied to 452 questions, including supplementary ones.

Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Leader of the Opposition Raushon Ershad, ministers, state ministers, and members of the treasury and opposition benches took part in the businesses of the House.

Earlier, Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Leader of the Opposition Raushon Ershad gave their valedictory speeches.

The Speaker thanked all parliament members, officials, journalists, law enforcers and fire service and civil defense personnel for their restless service towards holding the parliament session smoothly.