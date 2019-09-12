Mohila Dal leader lands in jail in explosive case

DHAKA, Sept 12, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today sent Razia Sultana, president of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal Dhaka South unit, to jail in a case lodged under Explosive Substances Act.

Razia was produced before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam, and the court sent her to jail after scrapping her bail plea.

The Mohila Dal leader was arrested on Wednesday from her Noyabazar home in the 2018 case. Police filed charge sheet in the case in June this year.

According to the police, Razia went into hiding after filing of the charge sheet in the case.