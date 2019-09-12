606 dengue patients undergoing treatment in Khulna division

KHULNA, Sept 12, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 606 dengue patients are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals and clinics in Khulna division.

“A total of 6,221 patients were admitted to the different hospitals in Khulna division since January this year. Of them, 5,296 patients have returned home after recovery,” said an official release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna.

According to DGHS, a total of 12,743 dengue test kits have reserved in the division. A total of 19 people have died of dengue so far, it added.

Around 194 new dengue patients got admitted to different hospitals in the last 24 hours across the division while 319 dengue patients have been referred to hospitals in the capital.