12 missing as coal laden lighter vessel sinks in Bay

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 12, 2019 (BSS) – A coal laden lighter vessel carrying 1,100 metric tonnes of coal sank in the Bay of Bengal near the Sangu gas field on Thursday morning.

Twelve crew members went missing as engine of Dhaka-bound ‘Hira Parbat-8’ went out of order and capsized around 9.45 am today, amid heavy rains, at the said area, said Mahbub Rashid, executive director of Water Transport Cell.

Later, a crack was developed in the vessel and it eventually sank, all 12 crews had been missing since then, Mahbub Rashid added.

A Coast Guard team led by Lieutenant Commander Saiful Islam, was on its way to the site, Water Transport Cell sources said.

The ill fated lighter vessel began loading coal from a mother vessel named Ionic Spirit at outer anchorage on Tuesday.

But it could not leave the port yesterday due to rough weather and set sail early today for Dhaka before facing the disaster, said Mahbub.

The Coast Guard and Navy officials are working to rescue the missing sailors, he added.