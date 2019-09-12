3,029 dengue patients undergoing treatment in country

DHAKA, Sept 12, 2019 (BSS) – Around 3,029 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country.

Among them, 1,355 patients are taking treatment in 41 public and private hospitals in Dhaka, while 1,674 are taking treatment in hospitals outside the capital, a release of Health Crisis Management and Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said here today.

A total of 79,367 patients got admitted to different hospitals across the country since January this year. Of them, 76,141 patients have returned home after recovery, the DGHS said.

According to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), 60 people have so far died of dengue.

Around 750 new dengue patients got admitted to different hospitals in the last 24 hours across the country, the release also said.