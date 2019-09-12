Light to moderate rain likely over country

DHAKA, Sept 12, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by

temporary gusty wind at many places over the country in next 24 hours as of 9

am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty

or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal,

Chattogram, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi,

Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at

places over the country in the next 24 hours commencing from 9 am today,” a

Met office press release said.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain

nearly unchanged over the country during the period, it added.

The country’s maximum temperature was recorded 35.0 degrees Celsius

yesterday in Rajshahi while today’s minimum temperature 23.5 degrees Celsius

at Teknaf in Chattogram division.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded

195 mm at Teknaf in Chattogram division.

The sun sets at 6:06 pm today and rises at 5:44 am tomorrow in the

capital.