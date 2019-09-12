Light to moderate rain likely over country

DHAKA, Sept 12, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by
temporary gusty wind at many places over the country in next 24 hours as of 9
am tomorrow.
“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty
or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal,
Chattogram, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi,
Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at
places over the country in the next 24 hours commencing from 9 am today,” a
Met office press release said.
Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain
nearly unchanged over the country during the period, it added.
The country’s maximum temperature was recorded 35.0 degrees Celsius
yesterday in Rajshahi while today’s minimum temperature 23.5 degrees Celsius
at Teknaf in Chattogram division.
The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded
195 mm at Teknaf in Chattogram division.
The sun sets at 6:06 pm today and rises at 5:44 am tomorrow in the
capital.