Brexit court ruling prompts calls to reverse parliament suspension

EDINBURGH, Sept 12, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – British premier Boris Johnson faced

calls Thursday to reverse his suspension of parliament after a Scottish court

ruled it illegal, as government documents warned a no-deal Brexit could lead

to civil unrest and shortages of food and medicines.

The Operation Yellowhammer documents, which the government was forced to

release on Wednesday, revealed that preparedness for a no-deal Brexit

remained “at a low level”, with logjams at Channel ports threatening to

impact supplies.

They also warned of “a rise in public disorder and community tensions” in

such a scenario.

The government stressed that it was “updating the assumptions” in the

document, and that it was “neither an impact assessment, nor a prediction of

what is most likely to happen.

“It describes what could occur in a reasonable worst case scenario,” wrote

minister Michael Gove.

But the release, after MPs voted last week to compel the government to

publish, fuelled lawmakers’ fears that a disorderly divorce would be hugely

disruptive to the UK.

The government, meanwhile, has appealed the Scottish court ruling, with the

case set to be heard in the Supreme Court next Tuesday, and parliament will

for now stay shut.

Johnson has said suspending — or proroguing — parliament until October

14 is a routine move to allow his government to launch a new legislative

agenda.

But critics accuse him of trying to silence opposition to his plan to

leave the European Union on October 31, even if he has not agreed exit terms

with Brussels.

Johnson argues that while he is working to get a deal, Britain must leave

the bloc regardless, three years after the referendum vote for Brexit.

Before it was suspended on Tuesday, the House of Commons rushed through

legislation to force Johnson to delay Brexit if there is no deal by an EU

summit on October 17.

Wednesday’s court ruling sparked calls for parliament to be recalled, and

a group of MPs protested outside the building.

“I urge the prime minister to immediately recall parliament so we can

debate this judgement and decide what happens next,” said Labour’s Brexit

spokesman Keir Starmer.

However, a government source told AFP that “nothing is changing” until the

case was concluded.

Later, Johnson took questions from the public in a live address on

Facebook, where he was asked if he was the “leader of an authoritarian

regime”.

“I must respectfully disagree with you,” he replied, adding: “What we’re

trying to do is to implement the result of the 2016 referendum.”

– ‘Stymying parliament’ –

The Scottish court challenge was brought by 78 British lawmakers, who said

it was unlawful for Johnson to advise Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue

parliament if the aim was to limit consideration of Brexit.

A lower court last week ruled that the advice was a matter of political

judgement — but this was overruled by the Inner House, Scotland’s supreme

civil court.

In a summary judgement released Wednesday, the court added that Johnson’s

advice “was motivated by the improper purpose of stymying parliament and that

it, and what has followed from it, is unlawful”.

A spokesman for Johnson’s government said it was “disappointed” by the

decision and would appeal to the Supreme Court.

“The UK government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative

agenda. Proroguing parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering

this,” he said.

– Election pact rejected –

Johnson took office in July promising to finally deliver on the referendum

decision by leaving the EU on October 31, no matter what.

But he has no majority in the Commons, and MPs will not let him leave

without a deal — or allow him to call an early election that might bolster

his position.

Johnson wants to renegotiate the divorce terms struck by his predecessor

Theresa May, which MPs have rejected.

But EU leaders accuse him of offering no alternative.

Johnson, whose EU adviser David Frost is currently in Brussels, insisted

his government was making “great progress” towards getting a deal.

“The ice floes are cracking, there is movement under the keel of these

talks,” he said.

However, he denied speculation that he was softening his opposition to the

most contentious aspect of May’s deal, the so-called backstop.

This is a plan to maintain an open border between British Northern Ireland

and EU member Ireland by keeping Britain within the bloc’s customs union —

something eurosceptics find unacceptable.

“Given the uncertainty and lack of clarity regarding the timing and format

that the United Kingdom exit will take, preparing for a no-deal Brexit is the

most sensible and it is the safest option,” Ireland’s Finance Minister

Paschal Donohoe told reporters Wednesday.