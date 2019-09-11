Myanmar will soon create conducive environment in Rakhine, PM hopes

JATIYA SANGSAD, Sept 11, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today hoped that the Myanmar government would soon create conducive environment in Rakhine state for the Rohingya repatriation, facing continuous pressure from the international community.

“Due to continued diplomatic efforts of Bangladesh and pressure from the international community, it is hoped that the Myanmar authority will soon create a conducive environment for Rohingyas in Rakhine state and bring them back,” she said while responding to a starred question placed by ruling party lawmaker Rumana Ali (Women Seat-14) with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The prime minister said since the security situation is yet to be improved in Rakhine state, Rohingyas do not want to go back to their homes of origin.

Uncertainty over getting back their lost homes and properties and freedom of movement, and lack of civic and political rights forces Rohingyas not to go back to their homes in Myanmar, she said.

“After all, a favourable environment is not created in Rakhine state yet for safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas,” Sheikh Hasina said, adding Bangladesh continues its diplomatic efforts in the United Nations and all other international forums to put pressure on Myanmar so that it takes back their displaced citizens from Bangladesh.