SYLHET, Sep 11, 2019 (BSS) – Police in a drive held an illegal arms

trader with two revolvers from the frontier Bichanakandi under Gowainghat

upazila of the district early this morning.

The arrested person was identified as Arob Ali, 35.

Officer-in-Charge of Gowainghat Thana Abdul Ahad said on information they

conducted a raid in the area and held the illegal arms traders with the arms.

He was sent to jail by a court order this noon.