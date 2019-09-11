Cent percent sanitation in Paba upazila achieved

RAJSHAHI, Sept 11, 2019 (BSS)- Cent percent electrification in Paba Upazila of the district has been attained benefiting people of the area in many ways.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the electrification through video conferencing today.

District administration organised a ceremony of unfolding plaque at its conference hall on the occasion.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Social Worker Shaheen Akter Rainy, Ayen Uddin, MP, Commissioner of Rajshahi division Nur-Ur-Rahman, Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque and Superintendent of Police Md Shahidullah were present at the ceremony.