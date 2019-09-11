DHAKA, Sept 11, 2019 (BSS) – The Bashundhara Kings BSFA U-14 Academy Cup football begins tomorrow (Thursday) at Outer Stadium adjoining Bangabandhu National Stadium.

A total of twelve U-14 academy teams, split into four groups, from eleven districts across the country will compete in the nine-day meet, sponsored by Bashundhara Kings, the champions of the this year Bangladesh Premier League, and organized by Bangladesh Football Supporters’ Forum (BFSF).

After the group phase matches, top one team from each group will qualify for the semifinals scheduled for September 18 while the final is slated on September 20.

The champions team will receive Taka one lac while the runners-up team will have Taka fifty thousand as cash prizes.

Besides, all the participating teams will get participation money.

Participating teams:

Group A – Feni FA, MK Galactico and Doleshwari FA.

Group B – Gopenogor KPK, Bhuiyan FA and FC Khulna.

Group C – Brahmanbaria FA, Genderia FA and Keraniganj FA

Group D – Asaduzzaman SA, Shams-Ul Huda FA and Kurigram FA.