PM opens commercial operation of Community Bank Bangladesh

DHAKA, Sept 11, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today

inaugurated the commercial operation of the Community Bank Bangladesh Limited

fulfilling the long cherished demand of police.

The premier opened the bank through a video conference from her official

residence Ganabhaban this morning.

The vision of the bank, which belongs to ownership of Bangladesh Police

Welfare Trust, is to reach out to the members of different communities with

innovative banking services.

The bank got its license on November 1 in 2018 to start its operation with

the paid up capital of Taka 400 crore.

It is set to start its operation with six branches — two in Dhaka’s

Gulshan and Motijheel areas, and one each at Agrabad in Chottagram, Shreepur

Mauna in Gazipur, Panchabati in Narayanganj and Noapara in Habiganj.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and

Secretary of Public Security Division of Home Ministry Mustafa Kamal Uddin,

among others, spoke on the occasion.

Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman conducted the

function while Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary

made a video presentation on the Community Bank Bangladesh.

PM’s Political Adviser H T Imam, Lawmaker Md. Habibe Millat, Chief

Coordinator on SDG Affairs of the Prime Minister Office (PMO) Md Abul Kalam

Azad, PMO Secretary Sajjadul Hassan, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim,

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Md. Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan,

Outgoing Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Miah and

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General Benazir Ahmed were also

present.

The premier later exchanged views with police personnel stationed at

Rajarbagh Police Auditorium and Community Bank, Gulshan Branch, through the

video conference.