PM opens commercial operation of Community Bank Bangladesh

DHAKA, Sept 11, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today
inaugurated the commercial operation of the Community Bank Bangladesh Limited
fulfilling the long cherished demand of police.
The premier opened the bank through a video conference from her official
residence Ganabhaban this morning.
The vision of the bank, which belongs to ownership of Bangladesh Police
Welfare Trust, is to reach out to the members of different communities with
innovative banking services.
The bank got its license on November 1 in 2018 to start its operation with
the paid up capital of Taka 400 crore.
It is set to start its operation with six branches — two in Dhaka’s
Gulshan and Motijheel areas, and one each at Agrabad in Chottagram, Shreepur
Mauna in Gazipur, Panchabati in Narayanganj and Noapara in Habiganj.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and
Secretary of Public Security Division of Home Ministry Mustafa Kamal Uddin,
among others, spoke on the occasion.
Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman conducted the
function while Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary
made a video presentation on the Community Bank Bangladesh.
PM’s Political Adviser H T Imam, Lawmaker Md. Habibe Millat, Chief
Coordinator on SDG Affairs of the Prime Minister Office (PMO) Md Abul Kalam
Azad, PMO Secretary Sajjadul Hassan, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim,
National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Md. Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan,
Outgoing Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Miah and
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General Benazir Ahmed were also
present.
The premier later exchanged views with police personnel stationed at
Rajarbagh Police Auditorium and Community Bank, Gulshan Branch, through the
video conference.