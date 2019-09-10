Work together to build a developed nation: Hasan

DHAKA, Sept 10, 2019 (BSS)- Urging all to work for the well being of the people, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said everybody would have to work together to build a developed nation.

“We are making rapid progress in infrastructure development. Now we have to give more emphasis on building a developed nation with its people possessing good human values and patriotism,” he told at a discussion and doa mafhil in city’s Purana Paltan area.

Rangunia Samity- Dhaka organized the programme to inaugurate its permanent office.

Dr Hasan said, “With the technological advancement, we, the human beings, are becoming self-centric. We will have to get rid of this state.”

The minister urged all to help to develop good human qualities among the new generation who will lead the nation in the coming days. “We all should work sincerely for building an economically advanced country through creating worthy citizens,” he added.

Pointing out the applause of many world leaders for Bangladesh’s remarkable progress in different socioeconomic areas over the last ten years, the minister said Bangladesh has exceeded India and Pakistan in many key economic and social indicators.

Per capital income of people of Bangladesh has been raised to about US$ 2000 from only 600 dollar in 2005 in the last ten years, he said.

Dr Hasan said Bangladesh is moving ahead under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. “Bangladesh is now a role model of development before the world,” he added.

Rangunia upazila chairman Khalilur Rahman and convenor of the advisory committee of the samity Syed Rezaul Karim, among others also spoke on the occasion.