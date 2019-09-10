Military dictators destroyed Bangabandhu’s good governance: Inu

DHAKA, Sept 10, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) president Hasanul Haq Inu today said military dictators and communal rulers dismantled the foundation of good governance that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established.

“After assassination of Bangabandhu on August 15, 1975, the military dictators and the communal rulers broke up the foundation of good governance that he left behind,” Inu said while addressing a discussion here.

Bangabandhu Academy arranged the discussion at the auditorium of the Institution of Diploma Engineers (IDEB), Bangladesh, marking the 127th birth anniversary of veteran political leader Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy.

Speaking as the chief guest, Inu said Bangabandhu had given people an independent Bangladesh and framed the country’s first constitution in 1972 aiming to establish rule of law in the country.

The Father of the Nation had started the trial of war criminals after forming a tribunal and established the foundation of good governance in the country, he said.

Inu, also former information minister, said after assuming state power in 1996, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina regained the foundation of good governance and started working to establish the rule of law in the country.

About political wisdom of Suhrawardy, he said the veteran leader had a significant role in creating background for an independent Bangladesh. Suhrawardy had defeated Pakistani rulers by forming a grand coalition, he added.

Chaired by Bangabandhu Academy acting president Sabbir Ahmed, the meeting was addressed, among others, by AL leader Adv Boloram Poddar and Jasad leader Mir Hossain Akhter.