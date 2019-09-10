3 Ansar al-Islam men arrested in city

DHAKA, Sept 10, 2019 (BSS) – The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police arrested three members of the banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam also known as Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from city’s Uttara area yesterday.

Police in a press release, said the arrested were Md Russel Hossain ,21, Jewel Mahmood also known as Imam Mahmood,26 and Abu Jafar Sohail,36.

The detained Russel, a student of National Institute of Engineering Technology in Rajshahi, hailed from Santhiya upazila of Pabna district while Imam’s home is at Baghatipara in Natore.

Another member’s full identification was not found immediately.

Police conducted a raid in city’s Uttara-7 sector area around 5.30 pm yesterday and arrested them in front of the nearby bus counter, police personnel added.

They were active members of banned Ansarullah Bangla team and were involved in fundraising activities for organization to turn Bangladesh into a Khilafat state, police added.

They got together planning a large number of destructions in the country.

Legal actions will be taken against them.