Legal software to be used in all public works department: Rezaul

DHAKA, Sept 10, 2019 (BSS) – Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim today said all concerned departments under the purview of ministry of Housing and Public Works will use the software following the legal process in future.

He said this while addressing a certificate giving training programme named ‘Advanced Training on Licensed AutoCAD’ for the officers of the architecture department organized by iTech Unlimited at a hotel in the capital.

Rezaul said the government has now brought the software following proper procedure to the Architecture Department in a legal way.

He said in future, such legal software will be used in the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and its other concerned departments and offices including Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK).

The meeting was chaired by Chief Executive Officer of iTech Unlimited KMH Shahidul Haque while Housing and Public Works Secretary Md Shahid Ullah Khandaker and Architecture Department’s Chief Architect Kazi Golam Nasir also addressed it.