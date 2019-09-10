BNP resorting to falsehood to misguide people: Anisul

BRAHMANBARIA, Sept 10, 2019 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs

Minister Anisul Huq today said BNP is resorting to falsehood to misguide the

people.

“BNP is not doing politics for well-being of the people as the party is

plotting to hamper development activities in the country,” he told

journalists at Akhaura Railway Station here.

Law Secretary Golam Sarwar, Deputy Commissioner Hayat Ud Dowla Khan,

others officials of local administration and representatives of local

government bodies were, among others, present on the occasion.

“Begum Zia was convicted in a graft case. It is also the jurisdiction of

the court whether she will get bail or not. The government has nothing to do

in this regard,” the minister added.