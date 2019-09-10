Dengue situations improving gradually

DHAKA, Sept 10, 2019 (BSS) – Around 96 percent of dengue patients who were
admitted to different hospitals across the country returned home after
recovery. According to Public Health Emergency Operation Centre and its
Control Room’s, from the beginning of this year the number of dengue patients
stood at 77,983 till today. Of them, 74,714 patients returned home from
hospitals.
A total of 3,072 dengue patients are now undergoing treatment at different
hospitals across the country.
Among them, 1,498 were admitted to Dhaka hospitals while 1,574 were
admitted to different health facilities outside Dhaka.
In the last 24 hours, 772 dengue patients returned home after treatment
across the country, said a press release today.
A total of 753 new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in
the last 24 hours. In Dhaka, the number of dengue patients admitted to
hospitals was 294 and the figure was 459 outside the capital in the last 24
hours.
According to DGHS release in the last 24 hours, 81 patients were admitted
to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, 47 to Mitford Hospital, 9 to Dhaka Shishu
Hospital, 31 to Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital, 11 to BSMMU, 27 to Mugda Medical
College Hospital,1 to BGP Hospital, 11 to Combined Military Hospital and 13
to Kurmitola General Hospital .
So far, 60 people died from the disease till now.