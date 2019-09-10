Dengue situations improving gradually

DHAKA, Sept 10, 2019 (BSS) – Around 96 percent of dengue patients who were

admitted to different hospitals across the country returned home after

recovery. According to Public Health Emergency Operation Centre and its

Control Room’s, from the beginning of this year the number of dengue patients

stood at 77,983 till today. Of them, 74,714 patients returned home from

hospitals.

A total of 3,072 dengue patients are now undergoing treatment at different

hospitals across the country.

Among them, 1,498 were admitted to Dhaka hospitals while 1,574 were

admitted to different health facilities outside Dhaka.

In the last 24 hours, 772 dengue patients returned home after treatment

across the country, said a press release today.

A total of 753 new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in

the last 24 hours. In Dhaka, the number of dengue patients admitted to

hospitals was 294 and the figure was 459 outside the capital in the last 24

hours.

According to DGHS release in the last 24 hours, 81 patients were admitted

to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, 47 to Mitford Hospital, 9 to Dhaka Shishu

Hospital, 31 to Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital, 11 to BSMMU, 27 to Mugda Medical

College Hospital,1 to BGP Hospital, 11 to Combined Military Hospital and 13

to Kurmitola General Hospital .

So far, 60 people died from the disease till now.