Rangpur-3 by-polls will be free, fair and competitive: Quader

GAZIPUR, Sept 10, 2019 (BSS) – Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul

Quader today vowed that the upcoming by-election of Rangpur-3 constituency

would be a free, fair and competitive one.

“Jatiya Party is contesting in the by-polls. We are also on the race and

BNP is taking part in the election. We hope this by-election will be a free,

fair and competitive one,” he said.

Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, said while talking to

reporters after visiting the works of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project on the

Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway near Tongi Bazar in Gazipur.

He assured that the government would provide all-out support to the

Election Commission in holding the Rangpur-3 by-polls.

“BNP boycotted many elections but the party is now saying that it will take

part in all elections– from local government to national election. We

welcome them (BNP leaders). They have joined the parliament which is a

positive thing,” he said.

The Road Transport and Bridges Minister said the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)

Project is expected to be completed by June 2021.

About toll collection from the country’s highways, he said such toll

collection system is found in many countries around the world.

“Repair and maintenance works must be conducted on the highways that the

people have been using. Where does the money of road repair come from?” he

questioned.

Quader said the government constricts new roads and highways and the

people who use these roads have also a responsibility to this end.

Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) Mayor Md Jahangir Alam, Dhaka Divisional

Superintending Engineer of Roads and Highways Department Sabuj Uddin Khan,

Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Commissioner Md Anwar Hossain and Deputy

Commissioner of Gazipur SM Tariqul Islam were, among others, present on the

occasion.