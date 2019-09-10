Holy Ashura observed with due religious solemnity

DHAKA, Sept 10, 2019 (BSS) – The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom

of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), was observed in the country today with due

religious fervour and solemnity.

On this day in the Hijri year of 61, Hazrat Imam (RA), a grandson of

Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM), along with his family members and 72 followers

embraced martyrdom at the hands of Yazid’s soldiers in the desert of Karbala

to uphold the teachings of Prophet (SM).

The day was observed as a symbol of “sacrifice and mourning” recalling the

martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain Ibn Ali (RA) in the battle of Karbala on the

10th of Muharram.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier issued

separate messages on the eve of the holy Ashura, paying deep respects to

Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

In his message, President Hamid said the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam

Hossain (RA), his family members and his companions in Karbala for upholding

the ideals of Islam is remaining as a glorious event of sacrifice in the

history of Muslim Ummah.

He hoped that the lesson of Ashura would be a part of inspiration for all

people to build a society free from superstition, fundamentalism and

militancy and spread the light of truth and beauty in society.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, urged all to be imbued with

the teachings of holy Ashura to establish truth and justice in all spheres of

life.

She said the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) and his companions to

establish truth and justice in society is a glaring and emulating example for

the Muslim Ummah across the world.

The day is a public holiday.

Different religious organisations, including Islamic Foundation, took

various programmes to observe the day.

The Shia Muslims brought out a large procession known as Tajia procession

in the city from Hosenee Dalan of Old Dhaka in the morning that ended at

Dhanmondi after parading different city streets.

In the procession, the Shia Muslims expressed mourning and grief by walking

barefooted on the streets.

The hundred years old heritage of Tajia procession of Shia Muslim

community also includes ‘Nowha’ or recitation of bereavements.

Tight security measures were taken in the capital to help observe the holy

Ashura peacefully and avert any untoward incident.

Imambara Hussaini Dalan area was brought under foolproof security with

installation of CCTV cameras and archways, and no one was allowed to join the

procession without search.

Earlier, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) imposed restriction on

carrying scissor, spear, sword, sticks or any sharp objects and banned

firecrackers during the Tajia procession to avoid any untoward incident.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, private TV channels and radio

stations aired special programmes, while newspapers published special

articles highlighting the significance of the day.