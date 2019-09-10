Males will fully support females in domestic works, believes HR activists

DHAKA, Sept 10, 2019 (BSS) – The 29-year-old Salma does work of breaking

bricks. She has to present in city’s Matuail area by 6 to 6.30 am every day

for the work and she has also to bring her seven-month-old baby boy.

Salma, who has been living in Jatrabari, works in Matuail till 7 pm at a

stretch. She gets only a 45-minute break for lunch. As her kid stays with

her, she sometimes gets a scope for his take care.

She has no scope of taking rest after reaching home as she has to go to

the kitchen. When she goes to the bed for sleep after cooking and preparing

dinner for the family members, the time is about 11.30 pm. After waking up by

5 in the following morning, she has to make food for all. Taking with her

son, she often goes to Matuail without breakfast to join the work.

Fahmida is a banker by profession. She married another banker two years

back. They were blessed with a baby girl within one year of their marriage.

Their daily life is almost identical to Salma.

Fahmida, who resides in the capital’s Madhya Badda, said: “I have to reach

my office at Gulshan-1 by 9:30 am every day. After getting up from sleep at

6:30 am, I prepare breakfast for all and becoming fresh and having breakfast,

when I reach at the road to board the office vehicle, the time is 8.20 am.”

She continued saying: “After attending the office, I reach my home at 7:30

pm. On the way (home), I take my kid from my father’s house. After that, I

lull the kid to sleep. The clock strikes 11:30 pm when we finish dinner after

cooking.”

Like Salma and Fahmid, millions of women are simultaneously dealing their

work and family in this way.

According to a survey conducted by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS),

a working woman works two times more than a man. But its importance is not

visible as financial evaluation of any domestic work is not made.

The 2016-17 BBS survey on labour force mentioned the domestic work doubled

the burden of the working women.

According to the survey in the family where both husband and wife are

doing jobs, woman consists 85 percent does coooking. The rate of working men

who does this work is only 2.5 percent.

Besides, 89 females out of 100 themselves wash clothes. On the other hand,

12 percent males themselves wash their own clothes. Mainly other women or

domestic help washing the clothes of other males of the house.

Fifty-three percent of the working women look after other family members

like children, elderly and sick. But only 21 percent working men perform this

duty. On the other hand, alongside the job 26 percent working women discharge

responsibilities for purchase of the family needs.

According to the survey beyond these works, the participation of the

working women in other works is more than the working men. It also said the

working women do not get adequate rest.

Human rights activist Advocate Manowara Haque said the country witnessed

massive women development and empowerment during the present Awami League

government. For this reason, the women are becoming financially solvent and

the country is advancing.

“But it’s a matter of regret that though the participation of women in

labour market is increasing, they have to do domestic work regularly. They

are yet to get rid of this.”

On the other hand, though many male members attend office less time than

their wives, they do not do any work of the house or do not extend

cooperation to them (wives).

Furthermore, many families give conditions they have to first look after

the family, husband and children, then they can do work outside. Accepting

this condition, most of the women go outside of the house and do work.

The human rights activists think that it is a matter of hope that many

women are now engaged in the labour market strengthening further their

empowerment and freedom.

But they are being deprived of getting the taste of this empowerment and

freedom and their mental peace is being hampered as the society puts an

excessive burden of labour on them.

They, however, believe that with the development of the country, the

burden of excessive labour on them will be reduced and the males will fully

cooperate the women in domestic works.

The survey showed a positive trend that the women’s participation in the

labour market is increasing gradually.

According to the survey, the number of women included in the labour force

was nearly two crore in 2016-17 fiscal year against 1.91 crore of the

previous fiscal.

The survey also showed that the number of males included in the labour

force in 2016-17 was 4.35 crore against 4.31 crore of the previous fiscal.