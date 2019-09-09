It’s a historic victory for us: Nabi

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 9, 2019 (BSS)-Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi termed their 224-run victory against Bangladesh in the one-off Test as ‘historic’ one, saying that this win proved that they are on the right way in the longer version format.

Since getting their Test status last year, Afghanistan won two matches in three Tests-one against Ireland and Bangladesh before they lost their maiden Test to India.

“It’s a historical win because in this format, we are new. We have played only three games against India, Ireland and Bangladesh and we won two games. It means we are good in this format and it means that our domestic structure is strong. The youngsters, the way they are playing, the way they are adjusting to the condition, it’s really a brilliant team. May be it’s a bright future as well for the youngsters to play in this format,” said Nabi.

“We had a 10-day preparation camp in Abu Dhabi. First five days experience was terrible as the temperature was 46, 47 and it was a hot weather. And when we came here, there was humidity but it was not that much of hot. We adjusted very quickly in this condition. The preparation for the Test match was really good. That’s why the boys have performed both in batting and bowling sides,” he said.

“We put up good totals in both the innings. Especially I will discuss about the young guy Ibrahim Zadran. Recently he played here in with A team against Bangladesh A and he performed really well. It proved that he has ability, he has talent to play in Test cricket,” he added.