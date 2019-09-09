Bangladesh to export 5 metric tons tea produced from jute leaves this year

SANGSAD BHABAN, Sept 9, 2019 (BSS) – Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi today informed the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that Bangladesh has got an order from Germany for exporting five metric tons of tea produced from jute leaves this year.

“We exported 2.5 metric tons of tea produced from jute leaves to Germany in the last fiscal. We also got an order from the same country to export 5 metric tons of tea from jute leaves this year,” he said while replying supplementary question from a treasury bench lawmaker Md Faridul Haque Khan of Jamalpur-2 constituency in the House here.

The government has no plan to sell the state owned jute mill factories rather the government is considering to run the factories under public private partnership (PPP) to make jute industry a profitable one, the minister informed the House.