IO’s grilling on in case over Razib, Dia’s deaths

DHAKA, Sept 9, 2019 (BSS) – The defence in case lodged over deaths of

college students Abdul Karim Razib and Dia Khanam Mim in a road accident in

capital’s Airport Road area in July, 2018, is continuing cross examination of

investigation officer (IO) Qazi Shariful Islam.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Imrul Qayes adjourned the hearing till

September 30 as the defence failed to conclude IO’s cross-examination.

A total of 37 witnesses out of 41 have so far testified in the case.

The IO on September 6, 2018, filed charge sheet in the case.

On July 29, 2018, two students of Shaheed Ramiz Uddin Cantonment College

-Razib and Dia- were run over during a mad race between two buses of Jabal-e-

Noor Paribahan on Dhaka’s Airport Road.

Agitated people torched the two buses and triggered a widespread protest

by the students demanding justice for their fellows and road safety.

Dia’s father Jahangir Hossain Fakir filed a case with Cantonment Police

Station to this end.