Forging social resistance against drugs abuse stressed

RAJSHAHI, Sept 9, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a roundtable meeting here
today called for forging social resistance against all sorts of abusing of
drugs along with its illicit trafficking and trading to protect people,
particularly the young generation, from drug addiction.
They said around 80 percent of the drug addicts are of the age group of
15 to 35 in the country and that is why there is no alternative to taking
effective steps to check drugs abuse and its illicit trade.
Rajshahi Regional Office of Caritas organized the meeting styled “Our
Roles to Stop Drug Abuse” at its conference hall in association with
‘Livelihood Improvement through Formation and Education (LIFE)’ project.
Chaired by Caritas Regional Director Sukleash George Costa, the meeting
was addressed, among others, by Additional Director of Department of Drugs
Control Zafrullah Kazal, Deputy Director of Department of Social Services
Rashedul Kabir, Editor of Daily Sonar Desh Akbarul Hassan Millat and
Executive Director of Asakta Punarbashan Sangstha (APS) Abul Bashar.
APS Project Manager Abdullah Al Reza illustrated the facts related to
all sorts of bad impacts of drug-addiction in his keynote presentation.
He said the rising crime, health hazards, murder and suicide are the
major consequences of abuse of drugs like heroin, phensidyle, ganja,
pathedine and tranquilisers.
Reza also said the law enforcing agencies alone are not able to combat
the social menace, but the community participation coupled with family and
social contribution is an urgent to this end.
In his remarks, Zafrullah Kazal mentioned that the present government is
very much stringent against abuse of drugs and has formulated a tough law to
combat the crime.
He urged the community people to extend their wholehearted cooperation
towards the law enforcing agencies with authentic information about the drugs
traders and traffickers so that they could be brought to justice.