Forging social resistance against drugs abuse stressed

RAJSHAHI, Sept 9, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a roundtable meeting here

today called for forging social resistance against all sorts of abusing of

drugs along with its illicit trafficking and trading to protect people,

particularly the young generation, from drug addiction.

They said around 80 percent of the drug addicts are of the age group of

15 to 35 in the country and that is why there is no alternative to taking

effective steps to check drugs abuse and its illicit trade.

Rajshahi Regional Office of Caritas organized the meeting styled “Our

Roles to Stop Drug Abuse” at its conference hall in association with

‘Livelihood Improvement through Formation and Education (LIFE)’ project.

Chaired by Caritas Regional Director Sukleash George Costa, the meeting

was addressed, among others, by Additional Director of Department of Drugs

Control Zafrullah Kazal, Deputy Director of Department of Social Services

Rashedul Kabir, Editor of Daily Sonar Desh Akbarul Hassan Millat and

Executive Director of Asakta Punarbashan Sangstha (APS) Abul Bashar.

APS Project Manager Abdullah Al Reza illustrated the facts related to

all sorts of bad impacts of drug-addiction in his keynote presentation.

He said the rising crime, health hazards, murder and suicide are the

major consequences of abuse of drugs like heroin, phensidyle, ganja,

pathedine and tranquilisers.

Reza also said the law enforcing agencies alone are not able to combat

the social menace, but the community participation coupled with family and

social contribution is an urgent to this end.

In his remarks, Zafrullah Kazal mentioned that the present government is

very much stringent against abuse of drugs and has formulated a tough law to

combat the crime.

He urged the community people to extend their wholehearted cooperation

towards the law enforcing agencies with authentic information about the drugs

traders and traffickers so that they could be brought to justice.