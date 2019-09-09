Probe report in blogger Niloy murder trial Oct 13

DHAKA, Sept 09, 2019 (BSS) – A court here today set October 13 for
investigation agency to submit the probe report in the case filed over murder
of blogger Niladri Chattopadhyay Niloy.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Asheq Imam set the new date as the
investigation agency, detective branch (DB) of police, failed to submit the
report today.
Miscreants hacked Niloy to death in his Goran house in the capital on
August 7, 2015.
Niloy’s wife Ashamoni on the same day filed a murder case with Khilgaon
Police Station against four unidentified miscreants.
Law enforcement agencies later arrested seven members of banned militant
outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in this connection.
The arrestees are Mufti A Gaffar, Mortuza Foysal Sabbir, Qawsar Hossain
Sardar, Kamal Hossain Sardar, Sad Al Nahid, Masum Rana and Torikul Islam. Of
the seven, the last two are now on bail.