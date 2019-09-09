Russia-China trade grows 4.5% in first 8 months of 2019 to over $70 bln

BEIJING, Sep 9, 2019 (BSS /TASS) – Trade turnover between Russia and China

in January-August 2019 grew 4.5% to $70.59 bln, China’s General

Administration of Customs said on Sunday.

According to the data published by the agency, the volume of Chinese

exports to Russia showed zero growth the first eight months of this year,

estimated at nearly $31.14 bln. China’s imports of Russian goods and services

increased 8.3% to $39.45 bln.

In July, trade turnover between the two countries reached $9.41 bln.

In 2016, Russian-Chinese trade rose 2.2%, reaching $69.52 bln. In 2017,

this number grew 20.8% to $84.07 bln, and in 2018 it exceeded $107 bln,

showing a 27.1% growth.