Russia-China trade grows 4.5% in first 8 months of 2019 to over $70 bln

57
BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 14, 2017: The national flags of China and Russia seen outside the China National Convention Center during the opening ceremony of the One Belt, One Road international forum. Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS Êèòàé. Ïåêèí. 14 ìàÿ 2017. Ôëàãè Êèòàéñêîé Íàðîäíîé Ðåñïóáëèêè è Ðîññèéñêîé Ôåäåðàöèè íà öåðåìîíèè îòêðûòèÿ ìåæäóíàðîäíîãî ýêîíîìè÷åñêîãî ôîðóìà "Îäèí ïîÿñ, îäèí ïóòü" ó çäàíèÿ Íàöèîíàëüíîãî êîíãðåññ-öåíòðà. Àëåêñåé Íèêîëüñêèé/ïðåññ-ñëóæáà ïðåçèäåíòà ÐÔ/ÒÀÑÑ

BEIJING, Sep 9, 2019 (BSS /TASS) – Trade turnover between Russia and China
in January-August 2019 grew 4.5% to $70.59 bln, China’s General
Administration of Customs said on Sunday.

According to the data published by the agency, the volume of Chinese
exports to Russia showed zero growth the first eight months of this year,
estimated at nearly $31.14 bln. China’s imports of Russian goods and services
increased 8.3% to $39.45 bln.

In July, trade turnover between the two countries reached $9.41 bln.

In 2016, Russian-Chinese trade rose 2.2%, reaching $69.52 bln. In 2017,
this number grew 20.8% to $84.07 bln, and in 2018 it exceeded $107 bln,
showing a 27.1% growth.

image_printPrint