11 aspirants collect nominations for Rangpur 3 by-poll

RANGPUR, Sept 8, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 11 aspirant candidates collected nominations papers till today to vie in the Rangpur-3 by-election slated for October 5 next.

Rangpur Regional Election Officer and Returning Officer for by polls in Rangpur-3 constituency GM Sahatab Uddin told BSS tonight that 11 intending candidates already collected nomination papers till Sunday.

The Rangpur-3 seat that fell vacant after the death of Leader of the Opposition and Jatiya Party Chairman Hussein Muhammad Ershad on July 14 last.

The candidates who already collected nomination papers are Awami League (AL) nominated candidate Advocate Rezaul Karim Razu, AL leader Abdul Mazid, Jatiya Party (JaPa) nominated candidate Rahgir Al Mahi alias Saad Ershad, JaPa leaders SM Fakhr-uz-Zaman Jahangir and SM Yasser, BNP-nominated candidate and Bangladesh People’s Party leader Rita Rahman and BNP leader Kawser Zaman Babla.

Besides, Independent candidate and former JaPa lawmaker Hossain Asif Shahriar, Md. Shafiul Alam of National People’s Party, Tauhidur Rahman Mandal Raju of Khelafat Majlish and Muhammad Shahidullah of Gano Front collected nomination papers.

Voting of the by-election will be held on October 5 using the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at all polling booths of the constituency.

As per the announced schedule, the deadline for submission of nomination papers is September 9.

“The submitted nomination papers will be scrutinized on September 11 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 16 next,” Sahatab Uddin added.