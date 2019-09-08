Govt to amend Companies Act, 1994

DHAKA, Sept 8, 2019 (BSS) – The government is going to amend the Companies

Act, 1994, by including a provision of forming a company by a single person.

According to the sources, a new section named ‘Single person company’ is

going to be included. This company will be defined as such an institution

where a single natural entity would be its share holder.

Apart from creating opportunity for forming company by a single person, the

law is being amended to attract investment from home and abroad by creating

investment-friendly environment, easing business processes and giving

priority to safeguarding the interests of the general creditors of the

companies and minority shareholders.

A consultative meeting was held today in this regard at law ministry with

the stakeholders. Legislative Research and Reform Project of Legislative and

Parliamentary Affairs Division organised the meeting.

Presided over by Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul

Huq, the meeting was attended by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Prime

Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman,

President of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Commerce Tofail

Ahmed and Senior Secretary Asadul Islam, among others.

Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Senior Secretary Mohammad

Shahidul Haque conducted the meeting.

The next meeting is scheduled to be held on October 27.