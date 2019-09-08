Govt to amend Companies Act, 1994

DHAKA, Sept 8, 2019 (BSS) – The government is going to amend the Companies
Act, 1994, by including a provision of forming a company by a single person.
According to the sources, a new section named ‘Single person company’ is
going to be included. This company will be defined as such an institution
where a single natural entity would be its share holder.
Apart from creating opportunity for forming company by a single person, the
law is being amended to attract investment from home and abroad by creating
investment-friendly environment, easing business processes and giving
priority to safeguarding the interests of the general creditors of the
companies and minority shareholders.
A consultative meeting was held today in this regard at law ministry with
the stakeholders. Legislative Research and Reform Project of Legislative and
Parliamentary Affairs Division organised the meeting.
Presided over by Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul
Huq, the meeting was attended by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Prime
Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman,
President of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Commerce Tofail
Ahmed and Senior Secretary Asadul Islam, among others.
Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Senior Secretary Mohammad
Shahidul Haque conducted the meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled to be held on October 27.