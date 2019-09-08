Khasru for exchange of expertise, experience in tea sector with China

GUIZHOU, China, Sept 8, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Abdul Matin Khasru, who is leading a 20-member high-level delegation of Bangladesh Awami League in China, today underscored the need for exchanging expertise, knowledge and experiences between Dhaka and Beijing to further promote the tea sector of both the countries.

“The tea experts of both the countries can sit together and exchange expertise, experiences and knowledge on how to improve quality, production method, processing of tea for the mutual benefit of tea sectors of both the countries,” he said.

Khasru, also the parliamentary standing committee chairman on Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, expressed this view when the AL delegation visited the office of Guizhou Mei Tan Shengxing Tea Company Limited at Jinhua village in Meitan Country under Guizhou province this afternoon.

After visiting the tea gardens of this company, the AL presidium member exchanged views with the high officials of the company and the Secretary of Communist Party of China (CPC) branch of Meitan County Feng Yanqing.

Khasru, also a former law minister, said that Bangladesh exports various types of tea in many countries including in Europe and such exchange of expertise, experience and knowledge could improve further the quality of tea of both the countries.

The senior AL leader suggested that expertise support from China could be of great use in further strengthening the Bangladesh Tea Research Institute in Srimongol.

In response, Feng Yanqing said they want to share their expertise with Bangladesh as a friendly gesture.

He informed that tea produced from the gardens of this company under Guizhou province in China, is popularly known for its best quality tea, and the people of this Jinhua village earn their livelihood through planting, plucking and processing of tea.

Feng Yanqing informed that the Guizhou Mei Tan Shengxing Tea Company Limited exported 40,000 metric tons of tea last year while the per capita income of the people of this village was RMB Yuan 40,000 last year as they are almost completely dependent on this tea cultivation.

“Tea planting and processing are helping these people to come out of poverty,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the AL team visited the China Tea Sea and witnessed tea gardens at Lanxin Tea Company under Xinglong Township. They also visited the scenic spots and new countryside construction at Tianjiagou village and also the scenic spots at Jinhua village.

Later in the evening, Chief of United Front Work Department of CPC of Meitan County Li Wei hosted a banquet in honour of the AL delegation at the Royal Tulip Hotel at Sheng Di under Zunyi.

The AL delegation will spend a busy day tomorrow as it will visit the Guizhou Yangchunbaixue Tea Company Ltd and the Party School of CPC Zunyi Municipal Committee. It will also hold Neighborhood Party Talk and attend a workshop on the Governance of China at Zunyi.

The AL delegation members including AL Information and Research Secretary Md Afzal Husain, AL Science and Technology Secretary Md Abdus Sabur, AL Youth and Sports Secretary Harunur Rashid, AL Deputy Publicity Secretary Aminul Islam, AL Central Executive Committee members Dipankar Talukder, MP, Mohammad Amirul Alam Milon, Md Azmatullah Khan, ABM Reazul Kabir Kawsar, Md Rofiqur Rahman, Aparajita Haque, MP Basanti Chakma, MP, AL International Affairs Sub Committee Member Tarun Kanti Das were present in all the programmes.

The AL delegation is visiting China at the invitation of Communist Party of China (CPC) from September 4-11.