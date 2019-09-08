JS session to continue till Sept 12

SANGSAD BHABAN, Sept 8, 2019 (BSS) – The fourth session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will continue till September 12.

The decision was taken at a fourth meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad at the House here today. However, the speaker can change the duration of the session, if necessary, said a press release.

Committee Chairman and Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury chaired the meeting.

Committee Member, Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina participated in the meeting.

Besides, committee members Rawshan Ershad, Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Obaidul Quader, Hasanul Haq Inu, M Fazley Rabbi Miah, Anisul Haq, Anisul Islam Mahmud, Nur-E Alam Chowdhury and Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan attended the meeting.

The fourth session will begin at 5pm every day.

Senior Secretary of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan presented the working paper.

The committee informed that a total of three notices for placing bills in the House were received in the session, while two bills are now under scrutiny for passage in the JS.

Besides, a notice from private members was received for discussion and a previous notice is now in the House.

A total of 70 questions were received for the Prime Minister’s answer and 1,553 questions for ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers answer till noon of September 8.