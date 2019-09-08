Involve youths in sports to save them from militancy: Hasan

DHAKA, Sept 8, 2019 (BSS) – Urging all to involve the youth in sports and cultural activities, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said there is no alternative to practising sports and culture to protect the country from militancy, terrorism and erosion of social values.

“The new generation would have to be engaged with sports and cultural activities to keep them away from militancy, terrorism and addiction to social media,” he told the prize giving ceremony of a football tournament at National Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the capital.

The minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is an avid sports fan. “Bangladesh national cricket team got the test status under her regime. Bangladesh has become more vibrant in games and sports, especially in cricket during her tenure,” he added.

He said the women’s cricket team of the country will play in the upcoming women T-20 world cup tournament as the team defeated Thailand in the final. Besides, the women football team defeated India and Pakistan recently, he said, adding this has been possible only for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s sports oriented mentality.

Dhaka Reports Unity (DRU) organized the football tournament in which RTV became champion by defeating Channel 24 with 3-2 goals in tiebreaker.

DRU President Ilias Hossain, general secretary Kabir Ahmed Khan, sports secretary Shafiqul Islam Shamim, former general secretary Syed Shukkhur Ali Shuvo and senior official of Waltan Group, sponsor of the tournament, FM Iqbal Bin Anowar, among others, were present in the function.

A total of 40 teams from different media houses took part in the tournament.

After the function, about the human chain programme of BNP, Dr Hasan said BNP can wage any movement. “But, they should keep in mind that the human chain would not turn into violent activities. If they will create any violence in the name of movement, the countrymen will resist them,” he added.

About Jatiya Party, the information minister said Awami League always wants strong opposition. “A strong opposition party is needed for strong democracy . . . We want all opposition parties including Jatiya Party and BNP to be stronger,” he said.

He said it is really good news for democracy that the party (Jatiya Party) solved their leadership problem.

About the 127th birth anniversary of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, the minister said he was the son of democracy. ”

Dr Hasan, also Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary hoped that the ill politics will be stopped in the name of politics. “Militancy, terrorism and lying will be stopped in the politics forever and the politician will do positive politics,” he added.

Later, the minister distributed prizes among the winners of the tournament.