President returns home from London tomorrow

DHAKA, Sep 8, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid, who is now in London for health check-up and treatment of eyes, will return home tomorrow.

“The schedule of the President’s return has been changed . . . Now he will return home on September 9 (Monday) instead of September 8,” President’s deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad told BSS.

“A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited, carrying the President and his entourage members, is scheduled to reach Dhaka at 10:15 am on Monday,” he added.

On August 31, Abdul Hamid left Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport for London at 9:45 am by an aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The 75-year-old President has been suffering from Glaucoma since long.