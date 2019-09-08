India to form new sub-regional economic bloc excluding Pakistan

NEW DELHI, Sept 8, 2019 (BSS) – India has decided to forge a new economic

bloc of fast growing South Asian countries excluding Pakistan for deeper

cooperation to accelerate economic growth in the sub region.

“India is backing the revival of regional economic bloc, excluding

Pakistan as New Delhi presses ahead to deepen ties and push regional

integration under the South Asia Sub-Regional Economic Cooperation (SASEC),”

Times of India (TOI) reported today.

Policymakers have decided to forge ahead with the new bloc of fast growing

South Asian countries such as Bangladesh and Myanmar following the political

hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and the frustration with

the slow progress over the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation

(SAARC), the report said.

The finance ministers of the new sub-regional bloc (Myanmar, Bangladesh,

Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives and India) will meet for the first time in

New Delhi in next spring to thrash out the strategies for the way ahead, it

said.

“India is also very keen about SASEC including Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal,

Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives and India,” the newspaper quoted the President of

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Takehiko Nakao as saying.

Nakao told the Indian newspaper that “there will be a meeting of finance

ministers for the first time in next spring. Regional integration and

cooperation is very important. Bangladesh is doing very well.”

The foundation of SASEC was laid way back in 2001 when Bangladesh, Bhutan,

India and Nepal agreed for deeper cooperation to accelerate economic growth

in the sub region.

Maldives and Sri Lanka joined the group in 2014 and in 2017, Myanmar was

included.