Vegetable farming brings smile on Rajshahi farmers face

RAJSHAHI, Sept 8, 2019 (BSS) – Vegetable farming brings smile on farmers

face here as they are becoming financially solvent by cultivating various

types of vegetables, meeting its rising demand with increasing population.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources said farmers are

cultivating vegetables like red amaranth, bottle gourd, Indian spinach,

lady’s finger, pointed gourd and brinjal in the region including its vast

Barind tract round the year, meeting the demands of consumers.

Riaz Uddin, 43, a farmer of Khirshin Tiker area, said he earned Taka 16,000

by selling red amaranth from one bigha of land after sowing its seed hardly

16 days back at a cost of Taka 12,000.

“We are very much happy over the vegetable farming because we get good

yield with fair market price within short time,” he told BSS.

Ashraf Ali, 37, another farmer of Mollapara area, said not only red

amaranth but also many other short duration vegetables are being produced

here.

“Farmers get benefit by farming vegetables in the region including its vast

Barind Tract. It brings smile on marginal farmers and poor people’s face,”

said Dr Shakhawat Hossain, Senior Scientific Officer of On Farm Research

Division, an organ of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute.

Dev Dulal Dhali, Additional Director of DAE, said Rajshahi has been

regarded as the country’s most prospective vegetable producing region.

The farmers are interested in vegetable cultivation as they have been

gaining more profit during the last couple of years, he said.

He said farmers are cultivating vegetables on fallow lands and homesteads

along with farm land, increasing its production which is changing the

economic condition of local farmers.